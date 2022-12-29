Matty (Matthew) Loomis Mikelson passed away peacefully in her sleep from an unknown cause Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Matty was born Nov. 8, 1993, to Hans Peter & Laurel Mikelson.

Matty was an imaginative and creative soul whose outlets included poetry, creative writing, dance, canoeing, skiing, anime, fantasy and science fiction, and board games. Matty was exceptionally caring and kind, generous and compassionate. Matty was passionately and courageously loyal to the people and causes that mattered to her.