Matty (Matthew) Loomis Mikelson passed away peacefully in her sleep from an unknown cause Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Matty was born Nov. 8, 1993, to Hans Peter & Laurel Mikelson.
Matty was an imaginative and creative soul whose outlets included poetry, creative writing, dance, canoeing, skiing, anime, fantasy and science fiction, and board games. Matty was exceptionally caring and kind, generous and compassionate. Matty was passionately and courageously loyal to the people and causes that mattered to her.
Matty attended Memorial High School where she formed a Dungeons and Dragons Club. She was a member of the marching band and the track and field team. One of Matty’s favorite memories was dancing at the Memorial High School talent show. Matty graduated from Memorial High School in 2013.
Matty took courses at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Liberal Arts and Manufacturing Quality. Matty attended UW-Eau Claire and graduated in May 2019 with comprehensive double majors in accounting and finance.
Matty enjoyed working for United Cerebral Palsy as a billing coordinator.
Matty will be deeply missed by her parents, sisters, extended family, friends, coworkers, and online gaming community.
Matty is preceded in death by her Grandmother Katherine (Jane) Lindloff, Grandfather William (Bill) Lindloff, Grandfather Arthur Mikelson, niece Eleanore Woody, and Aunt Ann (Bill) Gerend.
Matty is survived by her parents Hans and Laurel Mikelson, sisters Jacqueline Books and Megan (Jeremy) Richardson, niece Aurora Richardson, Grandmother Katherine (Tinka) Mikelson, Aunt Lynn (Larry) Wilson, Uncle Joel (Noemi) Mikelson, Aunt Mary (Jim) Hoff, as well as many cousins and extended family.
A gathering will be held, Monday, January 2, 2023 from 4pm to 7pm, and a service at 6:30pm with Rev. Julianne Lepp officiating at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire.
A Celebration of Life for Matty will be, Sunday June 11, 2023 from 4pm-10pm at the Rod and Gun Pavilion, 1515 Rod and Gun Park Drive, Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to United Cerebral Palsy, 2153 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or UW-Eau Claire Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, Flesch Family Welcome Center 202, 127 Roosevelt Ave, PO Box 1208, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1208, with checks made out to UWEC Foundation.
“Always live in the now, there is no time more precious than the present.” — Matty Mikelson