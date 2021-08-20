Maureen F. Dickinson, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at her home with her family.
She was born August 10, 1946, in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Vivian and Fern (Billeter) Dickinson.
Maureen worked primarily in sales with NFIB. She also worked as a guard at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.
She was and will be remembered for her joke telling ability by all who knew her. Maureen loved her friends and her precious cats. She never met a stranger and opened her door to everyone. Maureen loved to cook and feed people; rather be it her friends, family, or road construction crew working outside.
Maureen is survived by her sister, Mary Dickinson of Inver Grove Heights, MN; her twin brother, Morris (Kathy) Dickinson of Westwood, CA; sister, Patricia Fryklund of Pinellas Park, FL; and her sister, Carmen Ilstrup of Venice, FL; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean Sirois California, Vivian Stone; and brother, Virgil Kelly Dickinson.
