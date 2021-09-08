Maureen Munger passed away peacefully at age 87 on September 4th, surrounded by her family.
Maureen was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on September 6th, 1933 to James and Carolyn Sauer. She grew up in Darlington, Wisconsin and attended Holy Rosary Catholic School. After her father tragically passed away at the age of 33, they moved to a farm outside of Gratiot, Wisconsin.
She attended Gratiot high school and was valedictorian of her class. Maureen attended Edgewood College in Madison Wisconsin, where she graduated in 1955 with honors in Business Education. Her first teaching job was at Hazel Green High School in their business education department.
On August 11th, 1956, Maureen married Ralph A. Munger at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Warren, Illinois, and they moved to Platteville where they had their first child. They returned to Hazel Green and Maureen continued teaching until their relocation to Madison, Wisconsin, where they had three more children. At night, she taught shorthand and typing classes at Madison Area Technical College. Together, Maureen and Ralph developed many new and amazing friendships in Madison, which have lasted throughout the years. Their last move was to Eau Claire in 1968, where Maureen taught evening business classes at Chippewa Valley Community College.
In 1974, Maureen completed her Masters of Science in Teaching – Business Education from UW – Eau Claire, and then taught accounting at UW – Stout in the business department for 22 years. Maureen loved teaching at Stout and found the experience incredibly rewarding. She received the top 5% outstanding teacher award seven years in a row. In 1998, she became Program Director for the “Wisconsin in Scotland” program at Dalkeith Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Maureen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph; three sons, Jon (Erika) Munger of Eau Claire, Joe (Megan) Munger of Eau Claire, Jef (Eileen) Munger of Eau Claire, and a daughter, Jan (Greg) Andrews of Rochester; she had thirteen grandchildren, Courtney, Sam, Maggie, James, Michael, Mark, Michaela, Jacob, Amanda, Madeline, Kyle, Kevin and Kate; and five great-grandchildren, Charlie, Luke, Annie, Ruby, and Meredith. Maureen is preceded in death by her father, James; her mother, Carolyn; her brother, Jon; her brother-in-law, Norman; and her daughter-in law, Heidi.
Maureen loved to read and was in many book clubs. As a season ticket holder, she also enjoyed the theatre. She loved to water ski and spend time in Three Lakes Wisconsin and downhill skied into her later years. Maureen blessed her children with a strong faith and optimistic attitude.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 316 Fulton Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Father Dan Oudenhoven officiating. Private family entombment will take place immediately follow the service in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum in Eau Claire. Visitation will take place Thursday evening from 4-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home. There will be a family led rosary at 7 pm on Thursday evening at the funeral home to conclude the evening visitation. Visitation will continue on Friday morning at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Maureen’s name to Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824 or the P.EO. Sisterhood Chapter AF, attn: Deb Marshall, 315 Riverfront Terr Apt. #202. Eau Claire, WI 54703. This money will assist in funding educational scholarships for women.
