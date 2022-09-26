Maureen O’Brien of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, September 15, after 17 years of dealing with cancer. Maureen was born in Ladysmith on 10-14-1951 to Dolores (Kramschuster) and John “Blackie” O’Brien.

Her early childhood was spent in Ladysmith before moving to Rice Lake. She started her college career at UW-Barron County before graduating from UW-La Crosse with a B.S. degree in Parks and Recreation Administration. She later received a Master’s in Public Administration from UW-Oshkosh.

