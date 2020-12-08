Maurice K. Eide, 83, of Mondovi, passed from this world to his eternal home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Maurice (Moe) was born April 11, 1937, to Myron and Eleonore (Wulff) Eide. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1955. On August 10, 1957, he married Donna M. Parkhurst. They were married for over 63 years. Most of Maurice’s career was dedicated to the Agricultural/Farming business, having worked as a Dairy Plant Field Man for 35 years. He also served as the Treasurer of the Naples Township for 27 years.
Maurice was passionate about his Christian faith, and he was called to attend the ELCA Northwest Synod Lay School of Ministry. After graduation, he led worship services at nine area churches.
Maurice loved John Deere tractors and Dodge pickup trucks.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Donna, daughter Kaye (Robert) Meissner, and sons Michael (Vicki) Eide and Todd (Tammy) Eide. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Matthew Meissner (Deborah Southworth), Joshua Eide, Adam Eide (Keigan Vannoy), Jason Eide, and Ellie Eide; along with two precious great-grandchildren, Zadie and Alma.
He is also survived by his siblings, Beverly (Late Roger) Leonard, Sharon Lehman, and Joseph (Susan) Eide, along with brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Karmen Teigen, who died on October 13, 2020.
Because of pandemic concerns, a private service will be held at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi, on Thursday, December 10th, with Reverend Rolf Morck presiding. Maurice will be laid to rest at Naples Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Organ Fund at Central Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Central Lutheran Church: 221 W Main Street, Mondovi, WI, 54755
