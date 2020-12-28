Maurice Trask

Maurice “Morrie” A. Trask, age 88, of Menomonie, WI passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
He was born January 31, 1932 in Menomonie, WI to Alfred and Rosella (Ryan) Trask. He was raised in Menomonie and a lifelong resident.
Morrie owned several businesses in the Menomonie area which he took pride in personally attending to, even up to his final days. Although known for being a man of few words, he enjoyed being around people, and would routinely volunteer to drive across the state to have lunch with a family member or friend just as easily as he would to attend to business. He also enjoyed staying active in the community through charitable organizations; being a long-standing member and contributor to the Shriners, Lions club, and Masonic lodge.
Morrie is survived by two grandchildren, Jason Trask of San Francisco, CA, and Joanna (Colin Goodman) Trask of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law Geri Trask; stepdaughter Jackie (Bob) Krueger and stepson Gary Olson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Randy Trask; wives, Delores Cincoski and Lenore Trask; and brother Gene Trask.
Private funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI with Father John Mano officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie. The service will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
A public celebration of Morrie’s life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com