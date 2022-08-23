Max C. Baertlein, 92, formerly of Independence, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Max was born in Boyd, WI on April 26, 1930, to Valentine and Margaret (Anacker) Baertlein. He married the love of his life and best friend, Delores Baldeschwiler, in Boyd on November 4, 1950. She preceded Max in death in 2017. Max devoted his life to agriculture as he was a farmer, PCA credit manager, a sales manager for Brave Harvestore in Menomonie until 1980 when he joined Arrow Harvestore in Independence. Max enjoyed woodworking and gardening, but found the most joy in spending time with his family. Max devoted over 24 years serving in public office on the Independence City Council, and was instrumental in many community service projects. He was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Independence Lions Club.
Max is survived by his son: John (Minok) of North Branch, MN; daughters: Julie Majewski of Tucson, AZ and Pam (Stuart) Kolb of Green Bay; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister: Murelyn Young; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter: Debbie (Baertlein) Labs; brother: Harold; and sister: Julia (Herman) Gint.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
