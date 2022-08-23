Max C. Baertlein, 92, formerly of Independence, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Grandview Care Center in Blair.

Max was born in Boyd, WI on April 26, 1930, to Valentine and Margaret (Anacker) Baertlein. He married the love of his life and best friend, Delores Baldeschwiler, in Boyd on November 4, 1950. She preceded Max in death in 2017. Max devoted his life to agriculture as he was a farmer, PCA credit manager, a sales manager for Brave Harvestore in Menomonie until 1980 when he joined Arrow Harvestore in Independence. Max enjoyed woodworking and gardening, but found the most joy in spending time with his family. Max devoted over 24 years serving in public office on the Independence City Council, and was instrumental in many community service projects. He was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Independence Lions Club.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Baertlein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you