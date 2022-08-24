Maxine J. Arndt, 89, formerly of Augusta, was reunited with many loved ones early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022. She was where she wanted to be and where she had been the past 7 years, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Ron. She loved her rural surroundings with all the animals and beautiful flowers and countryside that reminded her of a park.

Maxine Julia Arndt, daughter of Russell and Katie (Scott) Johnson was born January 6, 1933, in Ludington Township of Eau Claire County. She grew up mostly in the Augusta area where she attended Pine View Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1951. Maxine was united in marriage to Mark Arndt on May 27, 1961, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. The couple lived briefly in Eau Claire before returning to Augusta, where they raised their 2 daughters.

