Maxine J. Arndt, 89, formerly of Augusta, was reunited with many loved ones early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022. She was where she wanted to be and where she had been the past 7 years, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Ron. She loved her rural surroundings with all the animals and beautiful flowers and countryside that reminded her of a park.
Maxine Julia Arndt, daughter of Russell and Katie (Scott) Johnson was born January 6, 1933, in Ludington Township of Eau Claire County. She grew up mostly in the Augusta area where she attended Pine View Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1951. Maxine was united in marriage to Mark Arndt on May 27, 1961, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. The couple lived briefly in Eau Claire before returning to Augusta, where they raised their 2 daughters.
Before her marriage Maxine, with best friend Shirley Ramsier stayed together in Eau Claire where they were both employed as switch board operators for the Eau Claire Telephone Company. She equally enjoyed her next roll as homemaker, wife and mother to Paula and Brenda. Mark put in a large garden each year and Maxine was there to can his harvest as well as the many berries they picked together throughout the years.
Giving of herself to others was an important aspect of Maxine’s personality. She was an active member of the Augusta Nursing Home Auxiliary, helping in the beauty shop, mending clothes and helped with fund raisers. She also enjoyed her involvement with Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid and helped in all of their activities, as well as helping family, friends and neighbors when ever needed. She loved the change of seasons and decorated her home to reflect it, as well as the different holidays. Maxine found tremendous tranquility when reading her bible, which she did so daily, as well as poems; reading, reciting and writing them. Shortly before she passed away she was still reciting poems accurately from long ago.
In Dec. of 2015, Maxine and Mark moved into the home of their daughter and son-in-law on the Sobotta cattle ranch in rural Whitehall. After Mark passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, Maxine continued to live with Paula and Ron, and was comforted in knowing that she was in a loving home where she received constant and compassionate care.
Maxine will be dearly missed by her daughters, Paula and Ronald Sobotta of Whitehall, Brenda Cullen of Houlton; grandson, James Cullen and Amanda Dyg and their children, Aubrey and Riley all of New Richmond; and special friends, Whitney and Hannah (Ritter) Kugel, Andrew and Chris Ritter, Jesse and Rebekah (Ritter) Stanley, Benjamin and Sara Ritter that affectionately call Maxine “Grandma.”
In addition to her husband, Maxine was also preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Katie; 2 premature sons; siblings, Gerald “Bud” and William (Dorothy) Johnson, Wanda Linder and Alice (Bob) Doolittle; father and mother-in-law, Alvin and Mollie Arndt; and brothers and sisters-in-laws, Donald (Dorothy) Arndt and Gary (Adeline) Arndt.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, August 26, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, where funeral services will be held at noon on Friday with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.