Maxine “Shorty” F. Frey, 99, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023 at VitaCare Living in Medford, WI. She was born April 13, 1923 at home in Longwood near Withee. She was the daughter of Fern T. and Mary M. (Detrick) Harms.

Maxine married Elmer G. Frey on September 1, 1941, in Owen, WI. As a couple they lived and raised their family of seven children in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, WI. Maxine was a mother and homemaker until all her children were in school. She then went to work as a housekeeper for Holiday Inn in Eau Claire. After Elmer’s retirement they moved to Trego, WI. They enjoyed many years together traveling to visit family, friends, National Parks and other sites around the U.S. One of their favorite times was camping on the beach of Padre Island in their motorhome during the winter months. After Elmer’s death Maxine continued traveling with her dog and occasionally a friend throughout the U.S. and Canada. Maxine also lived in Prairie Farm, Menomonie, Withee and Medford.

