Maxine “Shorty” F. Frey, 99, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023 at VitaCare Living in Medford, WI. She was born April 13, 1923 at home in Longwood near Withee. She was the daughter of Fern T. and Mary M. (Detrick) Harms.
Maxine married Elmer G. Frey on September 1, 1941, in Owen, WI. As a couple they lived and raised their family of seven children in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, WI. Maxine was a mother and homemaker until all her children were in school. She then went to work as a housekeeper for Holiday Inn in Eau Claire. After Elmer’s retirement they moved to Trego, WI. They enjoyed many years together traveling to visit family, friends, National Parks and other sites around the U.S. One of their favorite times was camping on the beach of Padre Island in their motorhome during the winter months. After Elmer’s death Maxine continued traveling with her dog and occasionally a friend throughout the U.S. and Canada. Maxine also lived in Prairie Farm, Menomonie, Withee and Medford.
Besides travel Maxine loved thrift sale hunting with a favorite niece, Karla and driving around with daughter Jean just to look at houses and have fun. When not on-the-go her hobbies were crocheting, knitting and quilting. She made many beautiful afghans and quilts for her family and friends. She enjoyed attending church and singing gospel hymns. Maxine’s sassy, enduring style won her the affection of family, friends, co-workers and caregivers throughout her life.
She is survived by sons William “Bill” and Randy; daughters Jean (Don) Moats, Linda “Nin” (Ron) Ausman and Sandra “Sam” (Gordon) Gienapp, daughters-in-law Betty (Jo) and Kathy, special friends Diane and Bonnie and loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Fern and Mary Harms, husband Elmer, sons Charles and Terry, sisters Harriet and Myreeha, twin brother Max, brothers David and Carl, loving niece Ann and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Vita Care and Hope Hospice of Medford for their exceptional loving care of our mother!
Arrangements pending through Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service located in Menomonie, WI with memorial and graveside service to be announced at a later date.