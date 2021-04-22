Maxine Irene Steen, 80, of Osseo, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona, WI. She was born August 24, 1940, to Henry and Iola (Christenson) Martini. On April 8, 1960, she married her best friend, David Steen; together, they made their home in Osseo.
Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 12:00 noon, at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo, WI. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Burial will follow in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osseo. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.schiefelbeinfh.com.