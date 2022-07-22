Maxine “Mickey” Tyrrell, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home with hospice.

She was born April 25, 1937, in Barron County, WI to Vernon and Arlene (Jewett) Tyrrell.

