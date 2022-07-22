Maxine “Mickey” Tyrrell, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home with hospice.
She was born April 25, 1937, in Barron County, WI to Vernon and Arlene (Jewett) Tyrrell.
Mickey volunteered at the Milaca Food Pantry for 12 years and was awarded for her efforts.
She loved bowling and traveling for bowling with a group of crazy women. She was an avid reader and loved to do puzzles. She also enjoyed quilting and made many quilts for her family and unknown amounts of tops for her church.
Mickey was a beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and aunt and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her son David (Marilyn) Thorson, daughter Tammy (Gerald) Stokes; three grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Stokes, Carisa Kern, Travis (Heather) Stokes; and eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Parker, Oliver, Naomi, Piper, Rylee, Hunter, Kiedis. She is also survived by sisters, Lois Schultz, Eleanor Clintsman, Veloris Peabody, Sheryl (Jim) Baker; brother, Alan (June) Tyrrell; and so many loving and caring nieces and nephews that thought of her as grandma and great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Arlene Tyrrell and former husband Thomas Thorson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mayo Clinic-Home Health and Hospice for the care given to Mickey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Luanne Prochnow officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cedar Falls Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI.