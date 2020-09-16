Maxine “Max” A. Weber, age 84, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Marshfield Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 11, 1936 in La Crosse, WI to Theodore and Margaret Hanson. She graduated from LaCrosse Aquinas High School and then attended UW-La Crosse pursuing a degree in education. She moved to Eau Claire in 1958 when she married the love of her life, Richard C. Weber.
Together they were involved in the Tanner dance club where they were often found dancing cheek to cheek. Maxine supported her husband in numerous drama productions at Memorial High School and both were active in the community. In 1972, Richard and Maxine co-chaired the Grand Centennial parade in beautiful Eau Claire, WI.
She spent many years working retail sales at places like Salzers in La Crosse and County Seat and Prange’s in Eau Claire. She and her husband owned several card and gift stores in Eau Claire like Pillar to Post on Water St., Part II in downtown, and TAMASAR (Teresa and Maxine and Stephanie and Richard) in the Shopko Plaza. Her final and favorite job was at Eau Claire Memorial working with the special ed students. She took pride in making the kids feel valued, and loved all the hugs she would continue to get long after she retired.
Maxine was a woman of many talents. You’d often find her knitting, sewing, gardening, canning, baking, camping, fishing, doing her word search puzzles or even reupholstering or refinishing furniture. She was passionate about her family and devoted to keeping strong bonds between them. She’d buy season tickets for the Eau Claire Express for everyone or plan family outings to ensure they had positive, fun times together. She and Richard would attend all the grandkids sporting events, musical concerts and activities and wanted each of them to know how deeply they were loved and supported.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Stephanie (Randy) Lueck and Teresa (Steve) LaBerge and 5 of the most awesome and beloved grandchildren — Jonathan Larson, Alex and Maggie Lueck, Bailey and Benji LaBerge and her brother, Donald Hanson.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, brother Greg Hanson and parents Theodore and Margaret Hanson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Richard’s name to the American Cancer Society or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service along with practicing social distancing.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.