Maxwell James Bawden, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2021.
Max was born January 18, 1998 in Madison, Wisconsin, to Wendy Bawden and the late Tim Bawden. He always thought he was born to play basketball, as he came to this world the day the Kohl Center opened in Madison AND he had the same initials as Michael Jordan. One might think he would play football, since his parents named him after Max McGee and Jim Irwin - the long-time radio announcers for the Green Bay Packers. His father Tim was so proud to announce his new son’s birth, he called into the Super Bowl pre-game show on WTMJ where Maxwell James was introduced to the world.
Max graduated from Altoona High School in 2016 where he was an average student and talented athlete. He lettered in basketball as a freshman and finished his high school career in 2nd place for all time points scored (1207). His Senior year stats include 617 pts, 25.7 average, 71 threes, and 83.2% FT average. He was named 1st Team All-Conference Cloverbelt West in 2014/15 and 2015/16. He also participated on the AAU circuit with Wisconsin
Playmakers and competed against some of the top talent in the country. His play on the national circuit, combined with his high school career, landed him a scholarship to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Max attended UW-Stout and was working on a degree in counseling. His dream was to work with and counsel young people. It was a fitting goal for Max because he had an extreme passion for mentoring and taking younger kids under his wing. He was a role model to many and touched many lives. His heart was gold.
Following in the footsteps of his Urban Geographer father, Max was drawn to the excitement of big cities (having visited Boston, New York, Chicago, Fort Worth, Phoenix, Oahu, Las Vegas and others), but enjoyed spending time with his Grandpa Art on the lakes and in the Northwoods of WI and Upper Michigan.
Max was loving, caring, loyal, compassionate, smart, and talented. With his heart of gold, he was a team player not only in sports, but in life - with family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all who knew him.
Max is survived by his mother, Wendy; maternal grandparents Kathryn and Adrian Hakari (Ironwood, MI); paternal grandmother Sandra Schmidt Bawden Altoona); (paternal grandfather, Arthur Bawden (Minocqua); uncle Wes Hakari (Debra), and aunties Karynina Johnson (Andrew) and Marami Abbaddessa (Joseph); and cousins Johnny, Jacob, Mitchell, Paige, Makenzi, Bailey, Giavanna, and Caprietta. He was also very loved and adored by five great aunts: Marysue, Marilyn (Hubba), Joni, Doreen, and Carrie, as well as numerous extended family members.
Max is also survived by the love of his life, Alexis Erica Burkart. Friends since 1st grade and sweethearts since 8th, their love was deep and true. They were excitedly planning to embark on life’s journey together.
Max was preceded in death by his father Dr. Timothy Bawden, paternal grandmother Ruth Voit, and great-grandparents Johanna and Alvin Schmidt, Dorothy and John Kevari, and Ellen and Toivo Reini.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made at any RCU (Royal Credit Union) location by requesting to deposit funds to the “Max Bawden Youth Sports Benefit” account. Checks can also be made out in this account name and deposited with RCU (Royal Credit Union). We aim to use any generously donated funds for the benefit of local young athletes in the Chippewa Valley region. In time, we hope to establish a permanent foundation in max’s memory with a simple mission of enhancing the lives of young athletes.
An additional convenient option of donating using the Givebutter platform has been established. The fundraising effort page can be accessed using the following information:
PRIVATE family services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Live streaming will start at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel and Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page. Public visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com. We will celebrate his life at a date when we can all be together safely