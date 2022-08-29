Maynard M. Faanes, age 86, of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Maynard was a true husband and father from his generation. He was married to the love of his life for more than 66 years, raised and devoted his life to his four boys, cherished his grandchildren, worked hard to support his family, didn’t ask for anything, attended church, coached his kids with a passion, played baseball as long as he could throw a curve ball, bowled on Monday nights with some of his best buds, told stories with the best of them, and always had a hunting dog by his side. Mostly, he loved his family and friends and told you he loved you without saying it.