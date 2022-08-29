Maynard M. Faanes, age 86, of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Maynard was a true husband and father from his generation. He was married to the love of his life for more than 66 years, raised and devoted his life to his four boys, cherished his grandchildren, worked hard to support his family, didn’t ask for anything, attended church, coached his kids with a passion, played baseball as long as he could throw a curve ball, bowled on Monday nights with some of his best buds, told stories with the best of them, and always had a hunting dog by his side. Mostly, he loved his family and friends and told you he loved you without saying it.
Maynard was born December 11, 1935 in Barron, WI, son of the late Oscar J. Sr. and Helen (Hanson) Faanes. He was raised in a family of four boys and two girls who loved each other dearly. They “didn’t have much, but they had everything.” They loved and supported each other immensely and passed that on to all of their children. Their families remain close and spent many birthdays and holidays together throughout the years.
As a youth Maynard moved to Eau Claire with his family where he later graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1953.
On June 8, 1956, Maynard married Joann Brown at King’s Valley Lutheran Church of rural Osseo and shortly after, started their own family. They were blessed with four boys who were their life. They spent endless hours at ballgames and other activities the boys were involved in. There were many nights that they attended more than one event. Maynard coached his boys at different levels of baseball for many years. He and his brother Bernie looked forward to playing catch and sharing their own baseball stories.
In addition to supporting their boys, Maynard and Joann were staunch supporters of North High athletics and were early members elected to the North High Athletic Hall of Fame for their support. They didn’t miss a football, basketball, or baseball game for many years. Their group of friends enjoyed those games and the festivities that went with them. Many days and nights their home was the pregame or postgame gathering spot.
Maynard and Joann started their family living on the lower west side of Eau Claire. Life was simple and wonderful at the same time. Dad’s yard was the neighborhood football, wiffle ball, and bike track. Maynard attempted to grow grass in his yard every spring to no avail. In those days, playing cards once a week with friends and Maynard’s siblings was the “night out.”
About the time their oldest sons were starting high school, Maynard and Joann purchased a house and moved their family to the north side across the street from North High School. Their home was a revolving door filled with their kids and their friends. The boys along with a few of their friends ate lunch at their home during their high school days. Their front door was never locked. The boys’ girlfriends and others would come and go to watch soaps, rest, or shoot the breeze. The boys and their friends would play pool in the basement. Those traditions continued on as the grandchildren were born and eventually came through North High. Grandpa and Grandma would always have lunch available for whoever showed up. Maynard and Joann knew more about what was going on at the school than just about anyone at the time.
Even though sports were a big part of their family, Maynard always made sure the boys got to spend time fishing and hunting. Dad loved those days in the boat and trips “up north.” Maynard had a knack for catching the biggest fish and then reminding you of it on the next trip. He also taught the boys and grandkids his love of deer hunting that included many seasons in Osseo and the town of Barnes with his family, the Moore family, and others. He loved hunting birds with his Brittany and Springer Spaniels.
Although dad followed and supported all local sporting events, baseball was his favorite. In his youth, Maynard pitched baseball through high school and beyond in the Chippewa River League. Many summer Sundays, Maynard and Joann would load the boys up to head to Howard, Lake Hallie, Tilden, or some other area ball field to follow dad play ball. Maynard always followed the Twins in the 60’s and then the Brewers through their current season.
Maynard worked many jobs in his youth and then as an adult, spent several years working for J.C. Penney’s in the stockroom, manager of the Penney’s Auto Center, and then many years as a technician at Welders Supply of Eau Claire.
In his retirement years, “Maynie” enjoyed having coffee with his buddies at Hardees every morning. Dad had a love of telling and sharing stories and some were even true! Those guys solved a lot of the world’s problems those mornings. Maynard also made time to travel to Lake Erie to chase walleyes. Several of his friends from the golf course and others would make the trip yearly catching lots of fish and telling lots of stories. And some of those were true as well! Also in their later years, Maynard and Joann attended the grandkids events. Grandpa was as devoted to and enjoyed his grandchildren’s events as he had been when his boys were playing. He even got exposed to dance, soccer, volleyball, and tennis along the way.
For the last couple years, Maynard was in the memory care unit at Care Partners. In 2012, he started developing physical limitations and as those issues progressed, he also developed some memory loss. He could still remember important stuff along the way and liked to reminisce recalling details of important events from long ago. Like, who he struck out when and where he and his Brittany bagged the most pheasants.
Maynard was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church of Eau Claire where he and his family were members for several years before moving to the northside when he and the family joined Hope Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joann; sons, Mark (Donna), Jeff (Leigh Ann), Greg (Jackie), and Ken (Lori); Mark’s sons, Nathan, Jason (Hannah) and their son, Bennett, and Adam (Ashley) and their children, Arabella, Giovanni, Greyson, and Maddalena; Jeff’s son, Kendall (Taylor) and their son, Kaden, and daughter, Sarah; Greg’s son, Jacob (Brittany) and their son, Brooks, daughter Megan (Joshua) Hanzlik and their daughter, Amelia Jo, and son, Kevin; Ken’s daughter, Morgan (fiancé Jake Dahl) and son, Justin (fiancé Erica Hansen); sister, Sandy (Bob) Donovan; sister-in-law, Betty Faanes; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Maynard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thorvald “Teeny”, Oscar “Tubby”, and Bernard “Bernie”; sister, Clara Thompson; sister-in-law, Edna Faanes; brother-in-law, Duwaine Thompson; nephew, John Faanes; and niece, Karen Thompson.
The family would like to thank the Care Partners facility for their care of Maynard during his stay.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Reverend Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) and also one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Hope Lutheran Church or the charity/organization of their choice in memory of Maynard. To send your condolence and/or share a story of Maynard with the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.