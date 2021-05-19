Maynard A. Moe, 98, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, April 26th, 2021.
He was born on March 28, 1923, in Polk County, WI to Herman and Edna (Tietz) Moe. He grew up on the family farm in rural Polk County and graduated from the Dunn County Agriculture School before attending the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Maynard enlisted in the US Army in April 1943 with a tour of duty in France following the D-Day Invasion, as a member of the initial replacement forces. He was honorably discharged as a second lieutenant.
Upon returning home, Maynard met and later married the love of his life, Betty (Elizabeth) Quilling on June 24th, 1950 at Iron Creek Church. After marrying Betty, Maynard went to work for the Kohler Company in Sheboygan, WI. He and Betty later moved to Menomonie, WI where he worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement.
He served the public as a member of the Dunn County Board, as a Menomonie Alderman, an American Legion Council Chief and Commander, and a Veterans of Foreign Wars member.
Maynard was an avid hunter, fisherman, bowler, and traveler. He loved helping people.
Maynard is survived by his wife Betty Moe of Menomonie, sister Ann Marie Krouse, sisters-in-law Margie Quilling and Joanne Quilling and brother-in-law George Churchill. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Herman and Edna; brothers Kenneth (Eva), Howard (Lillian), Roger (Viola); sister Aileen Weber, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law George Krouse, Alvin Quilling (Marie), Marshall Quilling (Josephine), Richard Quilling, Ruth Mueller, Mary (Robert) Trainor, and Marlys Churchill.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating, along with military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in honor of Maynard.
The family would like to thank the kind caring staff at the Neighbors of Dunn County for their wonderful care and compassion Maynard received.
