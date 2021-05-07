(Dec. 3, 1928 – April 30, 2021)
Mehar Arora was born in Bannu, India (now Pakistan) in 1928 as the second of ten children. He lost his mother at the age of 6. Mehar was part of the great upheaval and migration during the partition of India and Pakistan. As a refugee in Amritsar and then Delhi, his hustle to help provide for his family’s survival never left him, and evolved into a lifelong passion for business. He married Savitri Dhingra in 1956.
Following his brother Sant, he immigrated to the United States to complete his education, earning a PhD from the University of Minnesota. He served as a college professor for forty years, teaching industrial engineering courses at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He made his lifelong home and raised his family in the welcoming community of Menomonie, Wisconsin, where he found freedom and tranquility. He was industrious and saw opportunity and possibility in taking risks, building a successful rental real-estate business.
After retiring at age 77, he and Savitri eventually moved to the San Francisco Bay area, spending their last 13 years with their daughter, Veno, and son-in-law, Zul Peermohamed.
Mehar is survived by his wife, his daughter, two sons, Vivek and Suneel, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
His optimism, humility, perseverance, sense of humor, graciousness, and love of life remained with him, and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service was held on May 3, 2021 in Fremont, California. Donations may be sent to the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie, WI 54751.