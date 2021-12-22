A woman of many hats has been called home. Melania Madis, 82, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, November 10, 2021. Melania was born on November 26, 1939, to Walter and Helene (Stasiek) Wolodko in Illinois.
Melania was kind, caring, talented, intelligent, broadminded, compassionate, and adventurous. There are so many words to describe our mom but not all can cover what encompasses her beauty and soul.
She attended St. Teresa college in Illinois and River Falls, Wisconsin where she met the love of her life, David Madis Sr. Her working career started as a flight attendant at TWA. Her love of the outdoors brought so many adventures with both family and friends.
She became the Wisconsin Indian Waters council president after a lifetime of working with the Girl Scouts. She truly enjoyed helping others, a true philanthropist and deeply giving person.
With a count of over 60 committees, task forces, councils, and more, it was a wonder how she had time for her dearly loved card group at the senior center, fishing with family and friends, book clubs, beading, club volunteering for AARP and the State Theater, the list can go on and on.
Her best friends Helen and Ron Heinz came to visit often for cards. She and Helen beaded so many beautiful works of art. The Art Society of Eau Claire saw her talent and she had filled their gallery from time to time with her beaded master pieces.
Melania was proceeded in death by her husband, David Madis Sr.; parents, Helen and Walter Wolodko; and brother, Conrad Wolodko.
Melania is survived by her children, Christina (Chip) Harder, Kara Madis-Schilling (Dan), and Davis Madis II (Anne); grandchildren, Mason, Sebastian, and Gideon. She is also survived by dozens of loved relatives.
A visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
