Eau Claire Melanie Sue Smith, age 53, passed away at Cyndi Court Group Home on August, 23, 2020. She was born to Juel and Janice (Anderson) Smith on November 30, 1966 in Eau Claire. She loved music, eating a good meal and being taken out for walks.
She is survived by her father: Juel and his wife, Kathy, of Eau Claire; one brother: Scott (Debbie) Smith of San Diego CA; sister: Nancy (Bruce) Tibbett of Marshfield WI, two nieces: Nicole Smith and Sydney Nelson; two nephews: Maxwell (finance’ Morgan Irish) and Roman Tibbett; Kathy’s children: Eric (Camille) Nelson of Minneapolis MN and Jana Nelson of Chippewa Falls; numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Janice; sister: Julie Smith; brother: Bradley Smith and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Sand Creek. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
The family would like to thank the caregivers at REM for their loving care all these years.