Melissa S. Bauer from Eau Claire, WI, most recently residing in Atlanta, GA passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023. She was born on March 25, 1971 and attended North High School where swimming, friends and family were her life at that time. Missy was naturally competitive and strived to win with a goal to always compete at a high level and make the state tournaments. For many years her record could be found on the board at North High School.   

Melissa was employed at the Olive Bistro in Midtown Atlanta and she absolutely loved her work, coworkers, friends and customers. With the love of her job, she became very close with everyone that she worked with including her boss Kay and Kay's son Firas. Melissa took an amazing amount of pride in her organizational skills and customer service that she always provided along with doing the little things to make the bistro run as smooth as possible. 

