Melissa S. Bauer from Eau Claire, WI, most recently residing in Atlanta, GA passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023. She was born on March 25, 1971 and attended North High School where swimming, friends and family were her life at that time. Missy was naturally competitive and strived to win with a goal to always compete at a high level and make the state tournaments. For many years her record could be found on the board at North High School.
Melissa was employed at the Olive Bistro in Midtown Atlanta and she absolutely loved her work, coworkers, friends and customers. With the love of her job, she became very close with everyone that she worked with including her boss Kay and Kay's son Firas. Melissa took an amazing amount of pride in her organizational skills and customer service that she always provided along with doing the little things to make the bistro run as smooth as possible.
In addition to the love she had for her job and work friends, she dearly missed her all-time canine best friend Layla. Layla was a miniature beagle that Melissa received as a gift when she was a puppy and was a companion to her for many years. Melissa had many amazing friends and people around her that loved her, Kathleen was one of her best friends in the most recent years. Some of their favorite things to do was to sit together and listen to 80’s music, tell stories and laugh. So many friends and others that she was around whether at work, the apartment area she lived or the social neighborhood community, all loved Melissa dearly. All of her friends will miss her yet hold her smile, and her wit in their hearts and memories forever.
Everyone that was acquainted with Melissa understood how caring, generous, hardworking and fun she was even after just meeting her for a few seconds. The impact that she had on the lives of so many will carry on forever; there will be an unimaginable gap left with her leaving this place, yet we know she would want us to carry on and just hold onto the happy memories in our hearts and minds that so many had and shared with her. She will always be with us.
Melissa is survived by her parents Dennis and Sandy Bauer, sister Tracie (Steve) Wangen, brother Jesse (Astreia) Bauer. Also survived by her beloved nieces Abbey, Megan, Lindsay and Amaya, Nephews Jackson and Andy. They were all deeply special to her. Also, by an abundance of friends both here in Eau Claire and in Atlanta. We love our daughter, sister, aunt and friend Missy (Melissa) to no end and will miss her more than words can say, we’ll carry her in our hearts, minds and souls forever.
Services will be held on April 21, 2023, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona WI. Visitation from 1–3 p.m. followed by a message from 3 -3:30 p.m. The family requests no flowers please.
