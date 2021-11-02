Melissa M. Chatham, 36, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Melissa was born on November 14, 1984, in Sparta, to Brian and Julie (Flock) Peterson. She attended Cashton High School and graduated with the Class of 2003.
On July 11, 2006, she gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Kylie, who was her pride and joy and loved so very much. Being a daycare provider and working with children was her passion. She was so proud to have opened her own daycare earlier this year.
In 2016, Melissa met the love of her life and married Michael Chatham on October 10, 2020. She enjoyed spending time with family the most. She was an avid Packers fan. She loved collecting dolphins and snowmen. Her favorite times of year were the Fall and Christmas seasons. She truly loved the simple things in life.
Melissa fought a long courageous battle of health issues over the years but did not let that stop her. Her strong will gave her the strength to carry her through her journey.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Kylie Lemke; parents, Brian and Julie; brother, Josh (Heather) Peterson; maternal grandmother, Marlene Flock; paternal grandmother, Darlene Peterson; parents-in-law, Chris and Mary Chatham; brothers-in-law, Dan (Betsy) Chatham and David Chatham; sister-in-law, Maria (Mike) Faulkner; paternal grandmother-in-law, Faye Hoff; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Emily, Colten, Ella, Sophia and Zoe; and also by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Joe Flock; paternal grandfather, Julian Putt Peterson; uncle Greg Lawson, Auntie Bev and cousin, Tyler Elsen; great grandma Hanson; maternal grandparents-in-law, Richard Dick and Rose Hagmann and uncle-in-law, Jim Hagmann.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
We would like to thank the medical staff at Marshfield Medical Center for all the care and support given. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire. Visitation will also be held from 12-1 pm, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Marys Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave. in Altoona with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 1 pm. Father Peter Kieffer will be celebrating the Mass. Private burial will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are preferred to help with the cost of medical expenses.