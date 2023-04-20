Melissa DeGolier
Melissa Beth DeGolier (Hanson) passed away Sunday, April 16th after losing her hard fought battle with alcoholism.
Melissa DeGolier
Melissa Beth DeGolier (Hanson) passed away Sunday, April 16th after losing her hard fought battle with alcoholism.
The love of her life was her son, Jacob. He was her light and she was so proud of him. She would often tell us about his many accomplishments. The love she had for him was immense.
Melissa was born on January 8th, 1978, to Gary and Corinne Hanson of Strum. She graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School and went on to Madison Technical College for Veterinarian Technician. She had a soft heart for all animals and that showed in her work as a Vet Tech for many years. She was always the family go-to person for any pet questions, dog grooming or cat nail trimming.
Melissa enjoyed caring for her many plants, her hamster, Guy, and most of all spending time with her son. She will be watching over Jacob and loving him forever. She was the youngest of the three siblings and was often teased for being the spoiled one, especially when she got a pony.
Melissa will be greatly missed by her loving parents, Gary and Corinne Hanson, her sister Cindy (Travis) Wenzel; their children, Sydney and Sam; her sister Paula Hanson; her son Jacob DeGolier and his father, Jeremy DeGolier and many other family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Maurice and Astrid Hanson and Sidney and Loretta Lee.
Funeral services for Melissa will take place Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate. Friends and family are invited to visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.
For those unable to attend in person, an internet live stream of the service will be available at the Immanuel Lutheran Church website; www.immanuel-strum.com/worship
If desired, memorial contributions in remembrance of Melissa can be made to Hope Gospel Mission at PO Box 1127 Eau Claire, WI 54701 or to Eau Claire County Humane Association at 3900 Old Town Hall Rd. Eau Claire, WI 54701.
“Each time we see your picture, You seem to smile and say, ‘Don’t cry, I’m in God’s keeping, We’ll meet again someday.”
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.