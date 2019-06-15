Melissa Hatfield

Melissa Faith Hatfield (Goplin), 31 years old from Eau Claire, WI passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2019. Melissa was born on August 8, 1987, to parents Bruce & Teresa Goplin (Ryan) in Honolulu, HI. She was born into a military family and lived in several states during her youth. Melissa graduated from North High School in Eau Claire, WI, attended CVTC and graduated as a dental assistant. Melissa loved working with people and excelled as a dental assistant at Menomonie Street Dental. Melissa married her best friend and love of her life, Brigitte Hatfield, on October 12, 2018. Melissa brightened every room she entered with her smile and sweet spirit.
Melissa believed in the goodness of people and the greatness of love. She had a gift to turn sorrow to joy, despair to hope and tears to laughter. Everyone knew they were welcomed and loved unconditionally in her life. She never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Melissa loved her family, her friends and her work family. Melissa was never happier than when she was canoeing, biking, fishing, snowboarding and camping with family, friends and her beloved puppies, Dexter and Shelby. Melissa was everyone’s favorite aunt, hosting all the nephews and nieces for sleepovers that involved very little sleep and tremendous laughter. She was a wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, granddaughter and great-granddaughter that gave all she had to share love and joy. The light of this world is a little bit dimmer without her here. We hold fast to our faith that we will see her again in the glory of heaven, free from life’s burden.
Melissa is survived by her loving wife, Brigitte Hatfield; her grandparents, Hilda Enger, Jim & Anita Goplin, Gary & Gail Knutson, Nelson & Corita Schaller, Jerry & Betty Foster; her parents, Bruce (Ailyn) Goplin & Teresa (Jeff) Ryan, Jeff Hatfield & Sherrie (Mark) Geist; her siblings, Jennifer (Kyle) Gruber, Christina (Mitch) Goplin, Tyler (Abbey) Goplin, Nicole Goplin, Justin Goplin, David Goplin, Natalie (Jason) Fitzl, Eric (Casey) Hatfield, Samantha Geist, Jacob (Ashely) Geist, Katarina Ryan, Jared Ryan, Natasha Ryan, Hunter Ryan; aunts & uncles, Shirley (Jim) Longfellow, Steve Goplin, Terry (Karyn) Knutson, Travis (Rebecca) Knutson, Jody (Jason) Meissner, Connie (Mike) Kowalczyk, Brenda (Rich) Freese, Lana (Mike) Emmeck & Pam (Brian) Smasal; nieces & nephews, Alexis, John, Elliana, Amelia, Carson, Mason, Jared, Grant, Gavin & Oliver, Abby.
Services will be held at Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, WI, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with visitation at 10:30 am, memorial service at 12:00 pm. The family welcomes all to join in a celebration of life from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Westgate Sportsman Club, 4909 Sportsman Dr N, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.