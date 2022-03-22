Melissa (Missy) passed away Thursday March 17, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.. She was born on June 23, 1968 to Art and Karen Golden in Eau Claire, WI.
She graduated from North High School in 1986. Missy married Greg Moore, was subsequently divorced, but together raised their amazing daughter, Shayna. In August 2020 beloved grandson, Asher was born.
In her late 30’s she decided to get her college degree, leading to a better and better career. She appreciated the support from her employers and co-workers at Tilsner Carton Co, St Paul, MN when she became ill in 2021 while courageously fighting for more time with family and friends.
She met the love of her life, Todd Lofgren, in 2014 and built an amazingly loving life together, cut way too short by cancer. They loved traveling, motorcycling, and spending time together with family and friends
She is survived by her parents, Art and Karen; Todd; her daughter Shayna (Josh Olson) and grandson Asher; her sister Jodi Geissler, nieces Heather and Alyssa; sister Jenna (Jason Eby), nephew Nicolas, niece Morgan, Morgan’s daughters, Scarlett and Savannah, Jason’s daughters Jordan, Olivia and Charlotte; Todd’s parents Barb and Gary; daughter Brandi (Brett), grandchildren Braiden, Chloe, Hudson; sisters Michelle and Kari; and so many other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Missy’s cancer team, MN Oncology, Coon Rapids, MN.
Also thanks to Tiilsner Carton for being so supportive.
A celebration of her life, as she wanted, April 8 at JX Event Center, 123 2nd St N, Stillwater, MN. 5:30-8:30 PM
