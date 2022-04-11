Melody D. Eichman-Heintz of Eau Claire received her golden wings on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the young age of 47 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire with her loving family by her side, after a one-year courageous battle with cancer. She fought until the end.
Thank you to the oncology team at Prevea cancer center. Hailey and baby who made her smile so much. All staff were so good to us.
Melody was born on November 28, 1974, to Raymond and Barbara (Shaddox) Eichman in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Melody married her life companion and best friend, Brett Heintz, on October 26, 2012, in Prosser, WA. They shared their love and home with their furbabies and their dog, her (soulmate) “Oreo.”
Melody, Brett and brother-in-law Marc moved to Wisconsin May 9th, 2019.
Melody was a CNA for over 20 years. Her career started at Sunny-side, WA, then to Richland Rehab. She then worked at Grace Lutheran for 1½ years before cancer took over her life. She was the most caring, loving, and an advocate to her residents, always buying them items they might need. She was such a selfless soul. Her reputation from coworkers was she was the “funniest, craziest, cybal” who was a crocheting queen and a book worm. All her Washington state family coworkers would say the same thing- She had a kind heart, infectious laugh, was a no-nonsense kind of gal, was a true angel who they loved very much, and she loved them.
Melody finished her Associates Degree in Billing and Coding. However, her heart always led her back to being a caregiver.
Among many things, Melody loved crocheting, reading, watching Super Natural, watching Law and Order SVU, being outside during spring and summer with her birds and squirrels, and tending to her garden. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, especially going to the state fair in July of 2021 and cabin life the end of July 2021.
Melody is survived by her husband, Brett Heintz; sisters, Chris (Jimmy) Schreiner, Becca (Jeff) Schreiner; brother, Marc Heintz; mother-in-law, Harriet Heintz; niece, Michelle Eichman; great-nieces, Bella Eichman- Harrison and Kambria Schreiner; great-nephew, Jessie Schreiner; adopted by love her daughter, Sadie Adams; and granddaughter; Aihyanna; aunt, Stella misses you so much and loves you; and many other family and friends.
Melody is preceded in death by her mom, Barbara Massong; father, Raymond Eichman; father-in-law, Gerome Heintz; Grandma, Hilda; Great Uncle, Uppa; Grandpa, John Massong; Uncle, Boyd; Aunt, June; Aunt, Ora; Uncle, Ralph; Cousins, Jimmy Niles and Wayne Eller.
Private services were held Monday, April 4, 2022 at Smith Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held April 24, 2022 at the Schreiner home at 2:00 pm. Please contact Becca at (715) 579-4392 for details. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.