Melody Ann Kanten, age 73, of Baldwin, WI, formerly of Augusta, WI, passed away in the early hours of January 11, 2021 at Comforts of Home in Hudson, WI. Melody was born March 22, 1947 to parents Dr. Oscar & Pearl Moland in Eau Claire, WI. Though born in Eau Claire, she grew up in Augusta, WI alongside her two siblings. After graduating from Augusta High School, Melody went on to attend Ripon College before transferring to the Minneapolis College of Art & Design, where she graduated with a degree in Fine Arts in 1970. She spent most of her career as an advertising executive for Colle & McAvoy Advertising Agency in Minneapolis, MN. In December of 1968, Melody married her best friend, Thomas Kanten, in Roseville, MN, & the couple went on to share in many adventures & create countless memories in their 52 years of marriage.
Melody loved animals & loved living on a farm. She was an accomplished downhill & cross country skier, an avid scuba diver & kayaker as well as a good pilot. Melody loved riding her horses, as well as her bicycle. She also loved long walks, & working in the woods. Melody wore out three chain saws cutting firewood, & saw wood as more than a source of heat. She developed a strong interest in, & became very skilled at, turning wood on her wood lathe; where she made dozens of beautiful as well as functional objects.
Melody will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband, Tom of Baldwin, WI; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Moland of Long Beach, CA; as well as many extended family members, friends, colleagues, & neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar & Pearl; brother, Gerry Moland; & sister, Mary Sue Moland.
A Memorial Service for Melody will be held on the family farm at a later date. For updated information, please check back in with the O’Connell Family Funeral Home via phone at 715-684-3434, or email at baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com. Memorials honoring Melody’s memory may be forwarded directly to the Dunn County Humane Society, 302 Brickyard Rd, Menomonie, WI 54751, or submitted via their website at https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/donate. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com.