Melva Schindler

Melva H. Schindler, 79, of Bloomer, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer while under the loving care of staff and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born February 7, 1940, in Bloomer, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Paulus) Scheidecker. On October 6, 1962, she married John M. Schindler at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. John passed away in 1995.
Melva loved playing cards, bingo, fishing, going to the casino, cooking, baking, riding in her Volkswagen Beetle, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was also a very long-time member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Bloomer Hospital for 36 years. Melva truly enjoyed helping people and caring for them.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Matthew and Alicia Schindler of Bloomer, WI, & Melissa and Michael Daniels of Medford, WI. Also by grandchildren, Braydan, Connor, Noah and Ivy Lyn Schindler of Bloomer, WI & Carter, Rachel, Kayla and Anna Daniels of Medford, WI.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Phyllis Israels, Carol Sikora, Beverly Seibel, and her brother, Elvin Scheidecker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Fr. Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer and again Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A Christian vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.