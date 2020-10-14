Melvin Jensen

Melvin G Jensen “Mel”, 72, of rural Augusta received his call to come home to his Lord and he peacefully responded at home in the arms of his beloved wife on Wednesday October 7th 2020.
Mel was born May 16th 1948 in Escanaba, MI the only child of George and Laina Jensen. He was raised there and graduated from Escanaba High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in Madison as well as a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kennedy Western University. Later in life he also graduated cum laude from Liberty University earning a Master of Arts Degree in Religion.
Mel met the love of his life, Judy at a “singles and solos” event in Escanaba. It was true love right away and three months later, on June 24th 1977, they were married and followed it with forty-three years of wedded bliss.
Mel had a varied and dynamic work history. As a youngster he did everything from sell furniture, cut meat in the butcher shop and help his Uncle commercial fish on Lake Michigan. As a professional he worked as a welder and ship fitter for Bay Shipping in Sturgeon Bay and at TD Vinette custom boats in Escanaba. After his schooling he landed a job with Naval Intelligence in Washington DC as an intelligence analyst for the US Navy. From there the family settled in Wisconsin where he worked as an engineer with Pope and Talbot paper company in Eau Claire and then as an engineer with Cray Research in Chippewa Falls during the infancy of the supercomputer industry. He briefly worked for Lucent Computers in Quincy, IL before taking up teaching in the Industrial Mechanical program at Mid State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids. He also worked as an Associate Dean at Mid State. Later he worked at Hope Gospel Mission in the stewardship program.
Mel’s faith was extremely important to him and he was very active in the church. He served as an Elder on the church board, taught adult Sunday school and headed the sign ministry. In 2012 Mel and Judy had the opportunity to serve as missionaries in the country of Swaziland in Africa. This transformative experience changed their lives forever and reinforced their commitment to God.
Mel had a variety of interests and hobbies especially trout fishing, hunting whitetail deer at home and mule deer on his annual trip out west. He was an avid reader first with spy and espionage novels and then later his bookshelves were dominated with books on theology. He enjoyed woodworking in his shop, shooting and reloading firearm shells and also gourmet cooking. Many Friday nights had Mel cooking a fancy dinner for Judy.
Mel is survived by his wife Judy; four sons Alan of Buchanan Dam, TX, Greg of Escanaba, MI, Michael (Jeanette) of Chippewa Falls, Dean (Kimberly) of Skanee, MI; grandson Jacob; five granddaughters Annika, Abbey, Elissa, Meghan and Annali; seven cousins Dennis, Dan, Dale, David, Christine, Kathy and Carol who were like brothers and sisters to Mel; best friend Stan.
Mel is preceded in death by his parents George and Laina Jensen; Cousin Darrell Vertanen.
While the accident in 2013 that left him with constant nerve pain and paralyzed from the waist down defined the last seven years of his life, it certainly does not define the rest of his life nor the memory of Mel as a man, husband, father and grandfather. Mel will be greatly missed but we choose to rejoice, for Mel is pain free and unshackled; WALKING..side by side with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ along the paths of Paradise.
Services will be held at 12:00pm (noon) on Saturday October 17th at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 704 Kennedy Ave, Fall Creek. Visitation from 10:00am until time of service.
Masks required upon entry.
In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Mel’s memory by donating to the sign ministry at Faith Evangelical Free Church. Mel spent many years preparing the sign outside Faith Free as a community outreach effort. Make checks payable to: Faith EFC 704 Kennedy Ave, Fall Creek, WI 54742
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:16-18.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.