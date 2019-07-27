Melvin “Bud” Mickelson passed away on July 24, 2019, at Oak Gardens Place Assisted Living, at the age of 91.
Bud was born on November 15, 1927 in Clayton, WI to the late Henry and Olieda Mickelson. Bud married Alta Sorenson on August 1, 1950 at Barum Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death in 1993. Later in life, he married Shirley Anderson and spent many wonderful years together.
Bud was an electrician until retiring at age 85. He loved his career. He enjoyed listening to music, especially classical music. He was passionate about the Norwegian culture, speaking the language fluently and visiting Norway many times.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Paula (Dave) Pake, Janet (Mark) Mickelson; Shirley’s children, Deb, Susan, Anita, and Laura; 3 grandchildren, Noah, Greta and Vivian; 4 great-grandchildren, Audra, Liliana, Korbin, and Broxten; along with many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Alta; daughter, Sharon; parents, Henry and Olieda and his sister, Kathleen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Gardens Place, Mayo Clinic Health Systems and Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 5pm on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Barum Lutheran Church, Town of Elk Mound, WI, with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating. Visitation will be from 4pm until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in Barum Lutheran Church Cemetery, Town of Elk Mound, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
