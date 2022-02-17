Melvin H. Stang, age 95, of Glenwood City, WI passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13, 2022 at Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville, WI.
Melvin was born on November 7, 1926 in the town of Springfield to Emil and Ellen (Hedlund) Stang. He attended grade school at Cranetown and later at Downing High School.
He went on to further his education at Eau Claire Vocational School, Dunwoody College and the Chicago School of Engineering. On July 15, 1956 he was united in marriage to Sylvia Ward and the two were blessed with four children.
For much of his career, Melvin worked on the family farm in Downing. In addition to farming, he worked as an electrician and in radio and TV service.
Melvin was a dedicated member of Downing United Methodist Church, starting with his baptism as a child, and eventually became a lay speaker, lay leader and served as board chair and chairman of the building committee.
In his spare time, Melvin enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, youth leader and working on antique and vintage radios, and was an amateur radio operator. He always described himself to others as “a jack of all trades, master of none.” He had an infectious sense of humor and enjoyed telling Ole and Lena jokes and playing practical jokes on his family, friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Wayne (Jennifer) Stang and Jerry (Nancy) Stang; six grandchildren, Lukas (Rebecca) Hanson, Andy (Ginger) Hanson, Lindsay (Luke) Schraw, Abby (Jerome) Bauman, Sydney (formerly known as Thomas) Stang and Jackson Stang; eight great-grandchildren, Levi and Sage Stang, Sally Hanson, Matilda, Max, and Josey Schraw, Samuel and Jax Hanson and Benjamin and Illa Bauman; and son-in-law, Steven (Ingrid) Hanson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; children, Steven and Sally; and sister, Evelyn.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Downing United Methodist Church, 219 Tainter St., Downing with a gathering held one hour prior to the service at the church.