Melwin Gullickson

Melwin Otto Gullickson, age 84 of Eau Claire, passed away early on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Melwin was born on April 7, 1936 to the late Gerda Olson and Otto Gullickson. He attended Eau Claire Schools. Melwin Married Janet S. Johnson in Eau Claire on February 18, 1956.
He worked at the boat factory and on the farm as a young man. Melwin then was employed at Pope and Talbot Paper Mill in Eau Claire until his retirement. While working at the mill, he also farmed and sawed lumber. Melwin demonstrated lumber sawing at Pioneer Days for several years. He was also a member of the Brunswick Town Board for almost 25 years.
Melwin’s youngest daughter described Melwin, “Our dad — he was the hardest working person I know. He worked at the paper mill most of his life, working different shifts every week. He also ran and sawed lumber. He loved sawing lumber. Our parents also loved camping and traveling. He was always there for us when we needed him, which with 6 kids he was needed a lot! Our parents went through many loses. They lost a son, three granddaughters, 2 sons-in-law, sisters, a brother and many friends. It was just a bit over a year ago that our mom passed. He loved his family and got such joy from his grandkids and great grandkids and great-great grandchild. This last 9 months of Covid has robbed our family of so much time with our dad. It took its toll on him. We will miss forever. We love you dad and hope you are reunited in heaven with mom.”
Melwin survived by five children: Mary Eckwright, Amy (Chuck) Hobbs, Melwin (Dolores) Gullickson Jr., Catherine “Katy” Bushendorf (Wayne Boggess) and Judy (Jeff) Lawrence; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and a sister Margaret Russell.
Preceding him in death are his wife Janet; son John; parents Otto and Gerda Gullickson; sisters: Lucille Kjesbo and Esther Zimmerman; brother Willard; grandchildren: Megan Bushendorf, Ann Eckwright and Cassandra Hobbs; and a sons-in-law Donald Bushendorf and Robert Eckwright.
A private family memorial service will be held. Interment will be at a later date at the Drammen Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Care Partners for the care given since March 2020 and St. Croix Hospice for end of life care, especially due to the COVID restrictions.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.