Meredith ‘Merri’ Joy (Wright) Brill, age 86, of Eau Claire, Wis. passed away Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Wisconsin Veterans’ Home at Chippewa Falls. She was born April 18, 1935 to Lloyd W. Wright and Madeline J. (Shermock) Wright. She grew up on Vine St., part of the homestead of her great-great-grandfather, John “Strawberry” Jackson, one of the first local settlers. She graduated with honors from Eau Claire High School and earned a two-year teaching degree. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Music at UW-Madison.
Merri had a great love of music and was an accomplished pianist and soloist from a young age, even singing on live radio in the 1940s. She met Donald “Don” M. Brill of Elk Mound singing in the First Baptist choir. They married in Eau Claire on June 25, 1955. Together they had four children and raised them in the Madison area.
Merri was a woman of unwavering faith who loved Jesus and found her comfort and joy in living her life for Him. She raised her children with strong principles of love, kindness and forgiveness and to rely on God in every situation. She was a gifted preschool, elementary and music teacher, and fostered creativity and academic excellence at home. Merri was a gifted writer who had an uncanny memory for numbers, dates and history. (As well as grammar!) If you were unsure of a date or name, she would likely recall it. Also a passionate researcher, with Don she carried on her father’s genealogy research and added many names and much information to the family tree.
Merri was beautiful inside and out. She loved to laugh and laughed easily. She was full of joy in life in spite of difficulties. She faced her battle with cancer with grace and strength and kept a positive spirit to the end. She was at peace in her final days despite extreme pain.
Merri is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; her brother, Verne Wright; her brother-in-law, Frank Berger; and three grandchildren, Scott McClintock, Angela Coffield and Shane Coffield. She is survived by her siblings, Daniel Wright (JoAnne) and Nancy Berger; sister-in-law, Valerie Wright; her children, John Brill (Debbie), Rebecca McClintock (Glenn), Linda Hubbard (Brad) and Susan Brill; and beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her memorial service will be held Friday, December 3 at the Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, Wis. at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service, fellowship time with dessert following the service. The family is using Brent Douglas Flowers, www.brentdouglas.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tandem Mentorship Program, www.tandemmentorship.org.
A private family burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.