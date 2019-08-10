Merle D. Johnson, 86, went to sleep in the Lord on July 2, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1933, to Elmer and Inger (Gunderson) Johnson of Mondovi, Wisconsin. He was the youngest boy of ten brothers and sisters. As a child he attended Naples Country School near Mondovi.
He married Janell Stone on July 21, 1956, and lived in Waterloo, Iowa, where he worked for John Deere. After a short stay in Iowa they moved to Eau Claire, WI, where Merle worked at the Sterling Pulp & Paper Mill for 8 years. After leaving the paper mill the family moved to DeKalb, IL, where he worked at Richardson Plastics factory as a foreman until he was transferred to Norplex Plastic factory in Black River Falls, WI. Due to poor health, he retired in 1972.
He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Altoona, WI, where he was an elder and served on many committees, including Chairman of the School Board. He never missed watching a Green Bay Packer game and enjoyed fishing.
Merle is survived by his wife, Janell (Stone); two daughters: Cheryl (Bernie) Brunner of Riverside, California; Tamara (Victor) Dahlman of Lincoln, Nebraska; son: Daniel Johnson of Franklin, Wisconsin; son-in-law Pat Sturz of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Avis Peck-Johnson of Henderson, NV; two sisters: Lille Shackley, Irene Isaacson; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, his twin Milton, Edward, Leonard, and Raymond; four sisters, Arlene, Palma, Doris, and Inez; two daughters, Brenda Johnson and Kimberly Sturz; and granddaughter Allison Sturz.
A memorial service will be held on August 24, 2019, at the Chippewa Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 919 Tenth St. West, Altoona, WI. Visitation from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m., and luncheon at the church following the service. Interment will follow the luncheon at Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire.