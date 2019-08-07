Merle Peterson

Merle L. Peterson, age 80 of Mondovi, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire. He was born on November 20, 1938 in Mondovi, the son of Peter and Stella (Sather) Peterson. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the American Legion Post #154 in Mondovi. Merle worked for the Mondovi Countryside Co-op before retiring in 2001. He enjoyed trips to the casino with his longtime partner, Mavis. Merle was a laid-back guy that could just go with the flow. He cherished his time with his son, Randy, and his family.
Merle will be sadly missed by his son, Randy (Patsy) of Augusta; daughter, Robin of La Crosse; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; significant other, Mavis Storberg of Mondovi and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Doris Prissel, Carol (George) Moats both of Mondovi, Barb (Jim) Charpentier of Stacy, MN and Joanne (Bob) Timm of Eleva; brother, Howie (Grace) of Mondovi; sister-in-law, Donna of Mondovi; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane and Merle’s children’s mother, Janet (Smith) Peterson.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rolf Morck, Pastor of Central Lutheran Church, officiating.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
