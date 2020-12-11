Merlin D. Anderson, 75, formerly of Wausau, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse.
Merlin Dale Anderson, son of Roy and Myrtle (Belle) Anderson was born July 10, 1945 in Vermillion, Alberta, Canada. He graduated high school in Canada and also received automotive training at a technical college in Saskatchewan. He was united in marriage to Mary E. Sibley on Dec. 23, 1966. The couple lived in Canada where their two daughters were born, and they eventually moved to Wausau in 1983. While in Wausau, Merlin was employed as the service and warranty manager for Fred Mueller GMC Dealership and then at Rosemurgy Ford. Due to failing health Merlin and his wife Mary moved to rural Augusta in July of 2019, to make their home with their daughter Lois.
Merlin was a gentle man who loved his family deeply and one who always had an extreme love for, and faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He enjoyed fishing and hunting especially in Canada, and visited the Rocky Mountains in British Columbia and Alberta as often as he could.
Merlin will be dearly missed by his 2 daughters. Lois Packard of Augusta, Cindy and Tom Berens of Wausau; 5 grandchildren, Matthew (Aja) Dettmann, Jasmine Dettmann, Renee (Scott) Kleinhans, Karen Bohn and Maya Berens; 5 great grandchildren, Parker and Kinsley Dettmann, Eli and Joey Dettmann, and Cameron Kleinhans; 3 sisters, Elsie and Bill Kushnir, Carol and Joe Rendek, Irene and Paul Getty all of Alberta; sisters-in-law, Marion Anderson and Frances Anderson both of Alberta: several nieces, nephews and special friend Joe Graff of Augusta. Merlin was preceded in death by his parents; Mary his loving wife of 53 years who passed away on Feb. 11, 2020; brothers, Gunner and Les Anderson; and son-in-law Robert Packard.
A time to remember and celebrate Merlin’s life will be held at a later date. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
