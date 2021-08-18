Merlin Brown, 85, of rural Osseo, passed away in the loving care of his family on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Merlin was born Sept. 11, 1935, in the home that he lived his entire life just north of the city of Osseo. He was the son of Burt and Myrtle (Lunde) Brown. He was a life long confirmed and baptized member of Kings Valley Lutheran Church rural Osseo, and graduated in 1954 from Lincoln Hills High School in Osseo. On August 29, 1959, Merlin was united in marriage to Jane Marie Nelson in Pigeon Falls. Together the couple farmed all their married life and raised their 3 children on the Brown family farm. In addition to farming, from 1993 until 2007, he had also worked in maintenance at McDonald’s in Osseo. Due to a heart condition Merlin fully retired in 2007.
Merlin was patient and very hard working man that would rather be on the farm then anywhere. He enjoyed the company of his family and close friends, and was extremely content with his way of life.
Merlin will be dearly missed by Jane, his devoted wife of nearly 62 years; son Terry Brown of Osseo; 2 daughters, Beth (Michael) Young, Lori (Perry) Phend all of Osseo; brother Donny (Sherri) Brown of Osseo; 3 grandchildren, Brandon (Jenna) Young, Mallory (Joshua) Wampole, Katie (Tyler) Scoville; 7 great grandchildren, Sawyer, Conner, Jackson and Lillian Young, Jordynn and Jasper Wampole, Adeline Scoville; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents; sister Sylvia and daughter Kim Marie both in infancy.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kings Valley Lutheran Church rural Osseo, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.