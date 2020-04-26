Merlin W. Grutt, age 101, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
He was born July 3, 1918 in Spring Brook Township, Dunn County, WI to William and Nellie (Pechmiller) Grutt. He attended Sunny Knoll School in Spring Brook Township until the eighth grade, and then stayed home on the farm to help his dad.
Merlin married Mavis Myers in 1943, after she passed away in 1971, he married Lorraine (Olson) Larsen in 1973. She passed away in 2015.
Merlin worked on the farm until retiring. He played dart-ball in his earlier years and enjoyed fishing. He usually got away for a couple weekends a year fishing up north with a couple of farm neighbors.
Merlin is survived by two daughters, Patricia Emerson of Poplarville, MS and Nancy (Tryn) Suckow of Menomonie, WI; three granddaughters, Anne (Timmy) Murphy of Lumberton MS, Laurie (Travis) Wakefield of Owatonna MN, and Stacey (Dan) Legge of Menomonie WI; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Legge and Abigail Wakefield. Also survived by stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Mavis and Lorraine; his sisters and their husbands, Alvira (Wes) Schultz and April (Dallas) Chryst; son-in-law James Emerson; and stepchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Comforts of Home-Menomonie and Adoray Hospice for the good care.
No services or visitation are planned. Burial will be in Salem Iron Creek Cemetery in Spring Brook Township. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
