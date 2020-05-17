Merlin E. Huhn, 69, of Cadott, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was born in Chippewa County to Errol (Cheesie) and Geraldine Huhn and grew up in the Cadott area. He attended college at UW-Superior and UW-Eau Claire and was graduated from UW-Eau Claire.
Merl was a Master Cheesemaker. He worked in the dairy business for many years. He also owned a farm and a milk route, and had a 21-year career as a Wisconsin State Food Inspector.
He served the community, first as an EMT, as a member of the Cadott Chamber of Commerce, and most recently as a Trustee for the Village of Cadott.
Merl’s joy was his lifelong marriage to Joyce and the various hobbies and activities they shared. They enjoyed ballroom dancing. He loved spending time with his family. He was an outdoorsman who loved nature, fishing, hunting, trap shooting and golfing.
Merl was a caring and generous man who always did the right thing, and put his family and friends first. He will be missed more than words can describe.
He is predeceased by his parents, Errol and Geraldine Huhn. He is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce; his children, Kelly Centofanti (Mike Ryer) and Bart Chapek (JoAnn Danielson); and grandchildren, Carrie Chapek and Bonnie Chapek. He is further survived by his sisters, Cheri Huhn, Lynette Huhn and Brenda Huhn (Mark Schoonover); his niece Shellie (Doug) Asher; great-niece Tayler Asher; and great-nephew Zachary Asher.
Private Family Services were held.
