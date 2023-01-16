Merlin Dale Place age 92, of Elmwood, died Wednesday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood. Merlin was born near Lawton Wisconsin on November 30, 1930. He was the son of Melvin and Signa (Anderson) Place. Merlin spent his early childhood in Spring Valley and following the Flood of 1942, moved with his family to Elmwood. Merlin was an avid reader though not terribly excited about school. When the opportunity presented itself, he left school to join the Navy. Merlin was assigned to both the USS Gyatt and USS K.D. Bailey making several voyages to Europe and the Mediterranean. While home on leave in 1950, a beautiful redhead he’d known since kindergarten caught his eye. And on St. Patrick’s Day, 1951, Merlin married the love of his life, Virginia Mae Evans.

Merlin left the Navy in 1955 and in 1957 he and Virginia along with their children, moved back to Elmwood onto the “Little Farm” where he started milking, by hand, his first herd of 15 cows. Merlin and Virginia eventually settled on the old Henry Hanson farm in Spring Lake Township in 1967 where they lived for the next 53 years. In June 2020, Merlin and Virginia moved to Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood where they were residing at the time of his passing.

