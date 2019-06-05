Merlin Schultz

Merlin Roy Schultz, age 101, of Menomonie passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
He was born on July 28, 1917 in Dunn County, Wisconsin, to Louis and Inga (Koolmo) Schultz.
Merlin was always there for support, but never judgmental. He took great pride in his gardens and flowers. Merlin was an avid fisherman who always looked forward to his family fishing trips to Hayward, Wisconsin, over Memorial Day Weekend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all those who knew him.
Merlin is survived by 3 children; Don (Marlene) Schultz, Lois Duerkop (Bill Harper), Betty Norby (Tim Brown), 6 grandchildren; Tony Duerkop, Brian Duerkop, Scott Schultz, Todd (Angie) Schultz, Donna Norby (Brady), Nathan (Anna) Norby, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters; Gladys Holden, Phyllis Vradenburg, Mavis (Louis) Cornellier, and sister-in-law; Lorna Schultz. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Inga, wife Elaine, 2 brothers; Leonard & Eldon Schultz.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, June 7, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. A visitation will be Friday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.
