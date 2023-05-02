Merlin J. Stratton ("Wizard"), 77 years young, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Gypsy Hill, Irvington, WI passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mayo Hospital due to complications with Alzheimer's.
Merlin was born on January 15, 1946, to LaVerne and Leoma (Williams) Stratton. After graduating from Menomonie High School in 1964 he proudly served with the U.S. Army from November 1965 to November 1968.
On Valentine's Day, February 14, 1970, Merlin married the love of his life, Susan J. Welke. Merlin worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for many years until he took early retirement at the young age of 47 years old.
While Merlin and Susan enjoyed many years of traveling, Merlin continued to work a variety of fun jobs that he saw as adventures including two summers at a campground in Yellowstone National Park, security on the sponsor deck at Country and Rock Fest in Cadott, WI, and selling RV's at a dealership in Texas, very close to where he and Susan were 'Winter Texans'.
Merlin loved the outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing, ATVing, camping, boating and hiking often with family. Merlin and Susan shared so many nights traveling on great adventures here in the U.S. and abroad. Merlin was always ready for a game of cards, outdoor games, playing with his family and grandsons and biking later in life,
Merlin is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan, their two children Kevin (Carol) Stratton and Amy Beth (Mike) Stratton. Their adored grandsons, Kale (Taylor) Stratton, Tyler Stratton-Anstice and Connor Stratton and precious great granddaughters, Alice and Liliana Stratton. And his sister Mary Ann (Norman) Grelow, his sister-in-law Sharon (Richard) Schlough and his brother-in-law Mark (Jody) Welke along with many nieces and nephews,
Merlin is preceded in death by his parents and his parents in-laws, Frank and Phyllis Welke, his sisters Lavera (Mike) Larson and Darlene Baldwin and his brothers DuWayne and Eugene (Brenda) Stratton.
Merlin's sparkling blue eyes, red hair and quick wit will truly be missed.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday May 3, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home, in Menomonie, WI. Visitation and viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. A private burial will take place at Lower Weston Cemetery in the Township of Weston, Dunn County with military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.