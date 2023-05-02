Stratton, Merlin (8X10).jpg

Merlin J. Stratton ("Wizard"), 77 years young, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Gypsy Hill, Irvington, WI passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mayo Hospital due to complications with Alzheimer's.

Merlin was born on January 15, 1946, to LaVerne and Leoma (Williams) Stratton. After graduating from Menomonie High School in 1964 he proudly served with the U.S. Army from November 1965 to November 1968.

