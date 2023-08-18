Ader, Merlyn photo.JPG
Ashley LeBeau

Merlyn Jerome Ader, Age 98, of North Saint Paul, born in Menomonie, WI on April 28, 1925, passed away on July 19 surrounded by his wife, son, and daughter.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jerome & Sena Ader; sister, Virginia; and son, Roger. Survived by wife, Elaine (97 years old); son, Dan (Cheryl); daughter, Kathy; daughter-in-law, Dawn; grandchildren, Jeremy, Ginger, Justin, Tom, Richard, Kristina, Michael, & Jill; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tyler, Jasmine, Jacqueline, Thomas, Dominic, Chloe, Zachary, Brianna, Bella, Emma, & Lilly.

