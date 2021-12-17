Merlyn William Gingras, better known by many as “Minnow,” went to meet his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2021.
Merlyn was born on May 30, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Irene Nellie (Bowe) and Joseph Alexander Gingras. After graduating from McDonell H.S. Merlyn enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Uvalda during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne (Gonitzke) Gingras; his daughter, Jacqueline Gingras Nolen (Daryl) of San Antonio, TX; his son Patrick Gingras (Ovid Dennis) of Crystal Lake, IL; his three granddaughters, Jennifer Lynn, Rachael Christine, and Kristen Nicole Nolen all of San Antonio, TX; his sisters, Gladys Lompa and Kathleen Bye; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Francis Gagnon; sister, Patty Libersky; and his brothers-in-law, Henry (Hank) Lompa and Thomas Bye.
Merlyn was an avid sports fan, photographer, and McDonell H.S. Booster Club member. He was fun-loving, adventurous, and always loved to see people having a good time. He loved sight-seeing, visiting tourist attractions, and celebrating birthdays and other special occasions with his family.
A small private memorial mass is being held at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
Donations and gifts to McDonell H.S. Booster Club in Merlyn’s name would be very much appreciated.
