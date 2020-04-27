Merrill G. Jain of Elk Mound, WI quietly went home with his heavenly Father, early Friday morning. He was born in Kossuth county IA, to Ellis Ralph Jain and Jessie Marie Good on April 22, 1933. He moved to Wisconsin at an early age and grew up in the Elk Mound area.
He met the love of his life Myrna G. Oas when the Amy school was combined with the Elk Mound school. They married in Minneapolis on October 23, 1954. Together they raised six children. Merrill attended Amy Chapel most of his life, even donating the parcel where the church stands today saying “it’s God’s land”.
Merrill held many jobs, going wherever he needed to support his growing family. He did everything from doing maintenance at the Silver Bay taconite plant to delivering groceries for Roberts Farmhouse Foods, before settling on the farm west of Eau Claire WI, where he spent the rest of his life raising cattle, crops, and kids.
He is survived by:
His wife Myrna of Elk Mound.
Two sisters: Bernita (Cecil) Colthorp, and Mary Ellen Meyer Des Moines IA
Five sons: Daniel, Randal, Peter Jain of Elk Mound. Tomas Jain of Eau Claire. Rodger Jain of New Hope MN.
A daughter: Diane Jain of Wausau WI
He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Jessie; brothers Ralph, Robert, and Raymond. Sisters; Elsie (Melvin) Meyer, Carol (Joseph) McLeod, Evelyn (Robert) Johnson, Dorthea (Joseph) Winek, Eunice (Howard) Andersen.
Due to the Covid 19 Restrictions there will be a private family visitation at Olson Funeral Home and burial at lakeview cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
