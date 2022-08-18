Michael Frederick Bean was born on April 17th, 1949, to Harold and Elvera Bean of Menomonie, WI. On August 15th, 2022, he passed away at the age of 73 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, WI.
Michael grew up worshiping with his fellow Christians at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School through 8th grade. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from UW-Eau Claire in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. He began work as a chemist at Commercial Testing Labs in Colfax in 1971 and eventually became the sole owner and president of the company. He expanded Commercial Testing Labs to CTL Foods in 1993. After 42 years of hard work, he retired in 2013.
He married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl (Albertson) Bean, on July 17, 1971. Together they had four children: Sarah (Scott) Schoenberger, Amy (Scott) Ihrke, Andrew (Jill) Bean, and Heidi (Mike, aka “Little Mike”) Bean. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren: Kailyn Pickerign, Hunter Pickerign, Sophie Schoenberger, Carly Pickerign, Alison Schoenberger, Marietta Bean, Orin Bean, and Clarity Bean. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Robelia (Ronald); sister-in-law, Linda Shay; brothers-in-law, Michael Paulsrud, Gene Sandvig, and John Albertson; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Vicki Sandvig and Diane Paulsrud. He had a great sense of humor; was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather; and will be truly missed by those he loved.
The funeral service will be at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI, on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. at 11 a.m., with Pastor Geoffrey Kieta officiating. There will be visitation at Olson Funeral Home from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, August 19th, 2022, as well as one hour prior to the service at St. Paul’s on Saturday. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery after the service.