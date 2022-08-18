Michael Frederick Bean was born on April 17th, 1949, to Harold and Elvera Bean of Menomonie, WI. On August 15th, 2022, he passed away at the age of 73 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, WI.

Michael grew up worshiping with his fellow Christians at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School through 8th grade. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from UW-Eau Claire in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. He began work as a chemist at Commercial Testing Labs in Colfax in 1971 and eventually became the sole owner and president of the company. He expanded Commercial Testing Labs to CTL Foods in 1993. After 42 years of hard work, he retired in 2013.

