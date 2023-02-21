On Saturday, February 18th , 2023, God called home the greatest husband, son, brother, dad, uncle, cousin, and grandpa we will ever know. Michael Lee Benson was born March 4 th, 1950, in Eau Claire, to Conrad & Mary (Lonsdorf) Benson.

On November 10, 1979, Mike married the love of his life Stephanie Thornton at Notre Dame Catholic Church. They were married for 43 years. Mike grew up on his childhood farm in Albertville and attended a one room schoolhouse. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and 2 years on active reserve. Mike did two tours in Vietnam during which he was awarded two bronze stars for his heroism while he honored the motto that no man should be left behind.

