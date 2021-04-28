Michael James Brouillet, age 44, of rural Whitehall, died on Friday, April 23, 2021 in Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Michael was born on October 20, 1976 in Glencoe, MN to Thomas and Sandra (Jacobs) Brouillet. He married Rebecca Breid on June 26, 1999 in St. Cloud, MN.
Michael was employed as an over-the-road truck driver, dispatcher, yard foreman, and most-recently worked as a salesman for Arrow Building Center in Chippewa Falls. For the past several years, Michael volunteered with coaching opportunities and judging endeavors with Whitehall School District and community. He especially enjoyed camping, boating, hunting and riding four wheelers. Nothing brought Mike more joy than his family. He loved his wife, kids, extended family and treated all of his friends like family. Mike cherished spending time with family around the campfire most of all.
Michael is survived by his wife, Rebecca; three children, Isabella, Samuel and Cooper; his parents, Thomas and Sandra Brouillet of Sauk Rapids, MN; two siblings, Jennifer (Shane) Dustin of Sauk Rapids, MN and Rick (Dawn) Brouillet of St. Cloud, MN; his father-in-law and vmother-in-law, Joseph and Mabel Breid of Seymour, TN; his in-laws, Cindy (Shawn) Spingler of Janesville, Kim Breid of Whitehall, Luke (Jennifer) Breid of Carlsbad, CA and Sarah (Dan) Harris of Alcoa, TN; nine nieces and one nephew as well as a multitude of family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall where a Christian prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. followed by a parish rosary.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall with Father George officiating.
Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday, May 3, 2021.