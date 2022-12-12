Michael L. Casper, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away December 9, 2022 at Dove West in Eau Claire, WI with his wife by his side.
He was born to Louis and Elvera (Hintzman) Casper on May 30, 1949 in Menomonie, WI. Mike was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI.
Mike married the love of his life Debra (Luther) on September 5, 1970 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church which is where they first met. Together they were blessed with two children.
Mike worked with his father and uncle on the family farm. After he graduated from Menomonie High School in 1968, he hauled canned milk for Hatchville Cheese Factory. Mike then worked at UBC in Menomonie from 1976 until he retired in 2014.
Mike loved collecting John Deere toy tractors, making maple syrup, gardening, and creating little wood projects. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife Deb of 52 years; daughter Jennifer (James) Asher, son Bradley (Kathy) Casper; grandchildren Breana (Dustin) Newman, Wyatt Asher (Cayleigh Olson), Bella Peterson, Ty Casper; and great granddaughter Paisley. He is further survived by his sister Linda (Larry) Traynor; sister-in-law Vicki (Gary) Brandt, brother-in-law Dean (Lisa) Luther, Jeff (Amy) Luther, Dan (Tammy) Luther as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, and in-laws Dutch and Barb Luther.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Geoffrey Kieta officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Menomonie, Dunn County, WI.