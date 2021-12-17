Michael “Mike” Lee Chamberlain died from a heart attack on Monday, December 13, 2021 at age 74.
Mike was born July 20, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to parents, Gerald “Jerry” & Yvonne “Bonnie” (Sherf) Chamberlain. After graduating from Memorial High School Class of 1965, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in May 1966 and served 4 years. Upon completing basic training, Mike received advanced training as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist. Mike served in Panama from November 1966 to March 1968. Mike also served a year in Vietnam from May 1968 to May 1969. He also served stateside. Mike attained the rank of Sergeant.
Mike married Lila Stevens on August 14, 1971. To this union two children were born, Jon & Karanda.
Mike later wed Hope Snyder on May 26, 1999 and inherited her two sons, Michael and Jeremy.
Mike’s early jobs included working with his Dad, Jerry, who was an independent contractor and as a newspaper boy. He worked in retail for several years as an assistant manager and manager. Mike then returned to school where he received his diploma in truck driving. Mike was a long haul truck driver and later drove for local trucking companies. He also worked as a yard horse and as a fork lift operator. After his retirement, Mike worked for Kwik Trip in Eau Claire for many years up to and including on the day of his death.
Mike was a wonderfully caring and giving man with a bigger-than-life personality that was matched only by his boisterous laugh, his ready smile, and his ability to make fast friends with everyone from strangers to co-workers to next-door neighbors. Asked by cashiers, waitresses, shop workers, and everyone he ever met how he was doing, Mike’s ready response to the question was always a hearty: “I’m finer than frog’s hair and just so damn happy to be here talking to you”, making him instantly recognizable ever after to all who came in contact with him again. Mike had a joyful spirit and a gentle soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand. People often assumed that Mike was much younger than he actually was, not only because he appeared younger, but also because of his strength and his youthful countenance. Mike was unique and a very special man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Among his hobbies, Mike had been an excellent speed skater, ski jumper, softball player, and bowler. He enjoyed going to car shows, listening to music, and watching baseball, football & western movies. Mike took great pride in his service to country and his work ethic. No matter how hard the labor nor how long the hours, Mike cheerfully did his job and went the extra mile. Mike’s greatest source of love and pride were his children and grandchildren and he would do anything for them on a moment’s notice. From cheering them on and giving encouragement to each and every one of them, from attendance at their various events, to bowling with them, Mike beamed with love whenever they were in his presence. From the eldest of the grandkids on down to the youngest, Mike always loved his time with them. We were all so very fortunate to have had Mike in our lives, and cannot even begin to imagine what a different world it would have been without him in it all these years.
Mike is survived by his wife, Hope; his former wife, Lila Chamberlain; children Jon (Sheri) and grandchildren Tylor and Samantha; daughter Karanda and granddaughter Jeanie; step-son Michael (Jenn) Lindeen and their children Jake, Theo, Sam and Lilly; and step-son Jeremy Lindeen. He is also survived by brother Ron Chamberlain and sister Geralyn Berg. Mike is further survived by brother-in-laws John Berg, Kenny (Julie) Cartwright, and sister-in-laws Rebecca Snyder, Mary Snyder, Dawn Pierce, Wendy (Jeff) Anger, and Julie Erickson, and former brother-in-law Ron (Nancy) Hilmanowski, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Harold and Olive (Tinker) Chamberlain; and Ernest and Mildred (Rosseter) Sherf; sister Verna and her husband Roger Gruhlke; and former sister-in-law Becky Anderson Chamberlain. Mike was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Vicky Snyder; brothers-in-law Wayne “Butch” Snyder, Kirk Cartwright, and Frank Pierce; and Mike’s mother-in-law Charlotte Cartwright and his former father and mother-in-law Jack and Jean Hilmanowski.
A Memorial Service to honor Mike, all that he was and all that he gave will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral chapel. A private burial will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Due to COVID, masks will be required of everyone attending.
