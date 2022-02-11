Michael J. Chance, 75, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully in his sleep of Covid on January 14, 2022, at a hospital near his home in Saugerties, New York.
Mike was born April 3, 1946, in East Saint Louis to Frank Onion and Velma Onion Chance. His father was a US Navy Fighter Pilot who died in World War II. When Velma remarried, Mike was adopted by his stepfather Rolf Chance and grew up on Lake Wissota. He graduated from Chi Hi in 1964 where he earned his letter playing varsity football and honed his speaking skills in Debate and Forensics.
Mike did his undergraduate studies at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and UW-Madison and received his master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was a professional journalist and technical writer, and in his career served as an editor/writer for several alternative magazines and newspapers.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Mike learned to fly and had his pilot’s license. As a writer he led a life of experiences and adventures. He was known for his intelligence, humor, and colorful storytelling. Mike loved sharing laughs with friends. But he was also a gentle soul who cared deeply for his cats and other pets on his land just outside of Woodstock, NY. His door was always open for a friend to drop by or who needed a place to stay.
Mike is survived by his wife Nancy Borman and their children Rebecca Chance of New York City and Brian (MJ Cienski) Chance of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his former wife Lynne Chance Milward of Jim Falls and their son Brandon Chance and grandsons Lucas and Aiden Chance of Chippewa Falls. He will be greatly missed by his brother Steve Chance of Chippewa Falls, and sisters Kathy (Terry) King of Chippewa Falls and Donna (Dave Kawa) Chance of Janesville, WI, and by nieces and nephews around the country.
A special thank you to his friend and caregiver Michael Rienke who stayed close by his side during his illness and in the hospital. There will be a celebration of Mike’s life in the Woodstock NY area later in the spring.