Michael E. Christie, 60, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home.
Mike was born on December 3, 1960 to Gerald and Carol (Holmes) Christie in Neillsville, Wisconsin. In his youth, he learned how to hunt and fish with his father. His love of the outdoors continued throughout his life. He graduated from Neillsville High School in 1979 and Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in 1980. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Sandquist, on August 8, 1981 and had two children. After working in HVAC for over a decade, he established Christie Heating and Cooling in 1991 and operated it until his retirement in 2016. In his retirement, he loved spending time with his family and being in the outdoors.
Mike is survived by his wife, Diane Christie of Eau Claire; children, Andrew Christie of Coon Rapids, MN and Pamela Christie of Rochester, MN; sisters, Kelly (James) Leino of Eau Claire, and June (Timothy) Drake of King George, VA. Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.